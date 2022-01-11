 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

