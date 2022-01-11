Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. 2 degrees is today's low. Ex…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Today's we…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
- Updated
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
North Platte's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -8F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day t…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degr…
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.