Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.