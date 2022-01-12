 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

