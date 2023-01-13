It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in North Platte, NE
