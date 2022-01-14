Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.