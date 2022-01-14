Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
- Updated
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
The last seven years have been the seven warmest on record for Earth, a new analysis shows, and 2021 was the fifth-warmest year on record.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degr…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures…