North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2023 in North Platte, NE
