Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.