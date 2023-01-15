North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in North Platte, NE
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
