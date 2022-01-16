North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in North Platte, NE
