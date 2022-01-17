 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

