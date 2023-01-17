Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.