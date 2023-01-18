Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.