 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News