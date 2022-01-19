 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. -2 degrees is today's low. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

