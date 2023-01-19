 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

