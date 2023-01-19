Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in North Platte, NE
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
