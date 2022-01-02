North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in North Platte, NE
