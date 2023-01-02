Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.