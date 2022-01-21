 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

