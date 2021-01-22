 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

