Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
