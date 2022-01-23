Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.