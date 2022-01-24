Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.