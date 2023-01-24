 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

