It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.68. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, North Platte people…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It wil…
For the drive home in North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will s…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forec…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We wi…