Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.68. A 12-degree low is forcasted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

