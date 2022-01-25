Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.