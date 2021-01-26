 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 6.48. We'll see a low temperature of 6 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

