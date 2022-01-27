Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.