Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

