Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

