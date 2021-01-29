Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE
