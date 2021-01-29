 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

