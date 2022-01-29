Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
