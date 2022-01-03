 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News