It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Some of those snowed in are missing dialysis treatments or dealing with other medical emergencies. One family ran out of infant formula, a reservation resident said.
