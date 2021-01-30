North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 10:36 PM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.68. A 12-degree l…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 t…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 6.48. We'll see a …
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, North Platte people…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds light and variable. It migh…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 10.49. 11 degrees is…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 22F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. It wil…