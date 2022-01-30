North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low 16F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomo…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…