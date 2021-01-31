 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Local Weather

