Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 10:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

