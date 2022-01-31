North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 10:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in North Platte, NE
