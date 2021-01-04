The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 …
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 12.23. We'll see a low tem…