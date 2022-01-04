Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 28 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.