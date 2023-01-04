Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.