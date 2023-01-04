It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in North Platte, NE
