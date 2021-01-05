Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 …
For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in North Platte will be cool tomorrow. It looks l…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.