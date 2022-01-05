 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. Today's forecasted low temperature is -8 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

