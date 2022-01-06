Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. 2 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.