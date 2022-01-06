 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 10. 2 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

