Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in North Platte, NE

North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.