It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in North Platte, NE
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The long-term precipitation deficit has meant an increase in wildfires, declining crop yields and even some water restrictions across the state.
