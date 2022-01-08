Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE
