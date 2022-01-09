 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

