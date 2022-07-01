The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front has temporarily stalled out in Nebraska. When it starts moving again though, showers and storms look likely and a few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Already hotter today than yesterday across Nebraska, but temperatures will rise even more for Wednesday. As a cold front approaches though, showers and storms will return. Full details here.
Watch now: Hot and windy Wednesday with a chance of severe storms and brush fires in western Nebraska
Hot and windy today, but not much humidity, especially across western Nebraska. This could cause brush fires before storms move in during the afternoon and evening. Here's the latest information.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in North Platte: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high …
This evening in North Platte: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot d…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…