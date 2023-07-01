Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without …
The North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …