Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 1:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

